Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan

Atlee recalled his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan during a much-awaited press conference in Mumbai. Atlee has revisited a heartfelt and candid conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan on board.

Atlee is basking in the success of his Bollywood debut film Jawan as it's breaking records at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 650 crores at the box office, as per reports. Celebrating the blockbuster, the team of Atlee got together for a press conference in Mumbai, which Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others attended. During the event, Atlee recalled his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker shared their reaction to the film with King Khan. It displays their pure bond.

The Raja Rani director said, "I and, Thalapathy Vijay had an instant conversation. He asked me, What are you going to do? I told him, I do not know. But, I am going to give my life to the film. So, he said one thing on the first day he met. Yesterday, he messaged me saying the entire world should know what kind of director you are. I know the film will work and become a blockbuster. But that is not our destiny. I want you to succeed the most." The filmmaker continued, "So, the day when sir (Shah Rukh Khan) said yes, I know it is a blockbuster."

Atlee also shared that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. The sweet reply of maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, when he got asked to describe his big Hindi debut film Jawan, was that it was his love letter to his leading man.

Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast includes nuanced actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and many others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance.

