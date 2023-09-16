Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan

    Atlee recalled his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan during a much-awaited press conference in Mumbai. Atlee has revisited a heartfelt and candid conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan on board.

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Atlee is basking in the success of his Bollywood debut film Jawan as it's breaking records at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 650 crores at the box office, as per reports. Celebrating the blockbuster, the team of Atlee got together for a press conference in Mumbai, which Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others attended. During the event, Atlee recalled his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker shared their reaction to the film with King Khan. It displays their pure bond.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

    The Raja Rani director said, "I and, Thalapathy Vijay had an instant conversation. He asked me, What are you going to do? I told him, I do not know. But, I am going to give my life to the film. So, he said one thing on the first day he met. Yesterday, he messaged me saying the entire world should know what kind of director you are. I know the film will work and become a blockbuster. But that is not our destiny. I want you to succeed the most." The filmmaker continued, "So, the day when sir (Shah Rukh Khan) said yes, I know it is a blockbuster."

    Atlee also shared that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. The sweet reply of maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, when he got asked to describe his big Hindi debut film Jawan, was that it was his love letter to his leading man. 

    Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast includes nuanced actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and many others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance.

    ALSO READ: Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore' ATG

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

    Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH] ATG

    Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store vma

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable vma

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details rkn

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details

    Recent Stories

    International Eat an Apple Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG EAI

    International Eat an Apple Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    International Red Panda Day 2023: Call to protect these adorable endangered creatures ATG EAI

    International Red Panda Day 2023: Call to protect these adorable endangered creatures

    Batman Day 2023: 7 movies based on Batman ATG

    Batman Day 2023: 7 movies based on Batman

    Nobel Foundation to increase cash prize by nearly a million euros from this year; check details AVV

    Nobel Foundation to increase cash prize by nearly a million euros from this year; check details

    Unlocking the Golden Secrets of Turmeric: Ayurvedic Uses for Daily Wellness rkn eai

    Unlocking the Golden Secrets of Turmeric: Ayurvedic Uses for Daily Wellness

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon