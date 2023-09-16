Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

    Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude for Karan Johar's praise of 'Jawan', SRK commends the film's resilient team at a post-release event

    Jawan Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore' ATG
    On September 7th, the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film "Jawan" hit the big screens, receiving widespread critical acclaim and achieving remarkable commercial success. One standout aspect of the movie was Deepika Padukone's special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore, which garnered significant praise from audiences and critics alike. Just recently, Karan Johar took to social media to express his admiration for the film, and now, Deepika Padukone has responded to his heartfelt comments.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Deepika Padukone, on September 16th, took to her Instagram Stories to acknowledge Karan Johar's effusive praise for "Jawan." She expressed her gratitude by writing, "thank you Karan Johar" along with three white heart emojis, showcasing her appreciation for his kind words.

    Karan Johar had shared his thoughts about the film two days prior on Instagram, lavishing praise on the movie and its ensemble cast. He wrote, "it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega-stardom in a way that only he can!!!!!"

    Moreover, at a post-release event for "Jawan" held in Mumbai on September 15th, Shah Rukh Khan himself showered accolades upon the film's resilient team. He reflected on the film's lengthy production journey, spanning four years due to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and time constraints. SRK also praised the dedication of the diverse group of individuals who came together to create this cinematic masterpiece, particularly acknowledging the team members from the South who relocated to Mumbai to work tirelessly on the project.

    'Jawan' directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chilies Production, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, and musical by Anirudh was released worldwide on the 7th of September, stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also announced that his next film 'Dunki' would be ready for release on 22nd December 2023.

