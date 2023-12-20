Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on

    Boman Irani shared his journey from a middle-class shopkeeper to success. Despite facing challenges, he emphasizes the value of hard work. Irani's 14-year stint as a shopkeeper and continued struggles in the film industry reveal his dedication. Set to star in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, his story inspires perseverance

    Boman Irani, renowned for his memorable roles in films such as Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, recently delved into his past struggles, shedding light on his journey from a middle-class shopkeeper to a successful actor. Despite attaining fame, Irani emphasized the value of hard work and reflected on the challenges he faced throughout his life.

    In a candid discussion, Boman Irani disclosed that he didn't own a house until the age of 47. Recounting a challenging period when his residence required repairs, he humorously remarked, "There was a time when my building had to be repaired because I could see the sky from my bed." Irani acknowledged the hardships of life and childhood but expressed that enduring difficulties makes success even more satisfying. He emphasized, "Some people get it easy. But it is tastier when it comes hard."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Irani's journey took a unique turn as he shared details of his 14-year stint as a middle-class shopkeeper. Recalling those days, he revealed, "I was a shopkeeper for 14 years, and I used to smell of 'ghee' and potatoes. I felt odd about it. But, my wife used to tell me to wear it like a badge of honor, 'It is ok if your body smells of ghee.'" Despite achieving success in the business, where they fried wafers, Irani harbored aspirations of becoming an actor and director.

    Addressing the question of whether it becomes easier to imagine struggles after achieving success, Boman Irani dismissed the notion. He emphasized that he continues to strive for artistic excellence, facing rejections in his pursuit of unique projects. Irani stated, "I am still struggling for my art, my craft. I went from door to door facing rejections because I wanted to do something unique. So, I have a sense of rejection also. Just because I have got a certain stature today, it doesn’t mean that people will tell me, ‘You write anything, we will make it.’ There is rejection even today."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Looking ahead, Boman Irani is set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie, also featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for release on December 21. Irani's story serves as an inspiration, showcasing that success is more rewarding when earned through perseverance and determination.

