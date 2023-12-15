Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bollywood buzz: Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's clinic visit takes social media by storm [WATCH]

    Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia sparked speculation after being seen separately leaving a Mumbai clinic. The duo, who has a history of collaboration, recently made headlines when Dimple attended Sunny's blockbuster movie

    Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were recently spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai, sparking curiosity among fans and media alike. Despite exiting the clinic separately, the two actors have become the subject of speculation and intrigue. A video circulating on social media captures their departure from an eye clinic, adding fuel to the rumors.

    During the outing, Sunny opted for a casual look, sporting a polo t-shirt and trousers. In contrast, Dimple chose an all-black ensemble, showcasing her timeless style. It's worth noting that Sunny and Dimple share a cinematic history, having collaborated on five films, including "Manzil Manzil," "Arjun," "Narsimha," and "Aag Ka Gola."

    Notably, Dimple made headlines a few months ago when she attended a Mumbai theatre to watch Sunny's blockbuster film, Gadar 2. Her unique fashion choice for the occasion, featuring a white shirt, black trousers, a black hat, and nerdy glasses, added a touch of eccentricity. Dimple graciously greeted paparazzi before making her way into her car.

    Sunny Deol, whose comeback film Gadar 2 garnered significant success at the box office, continues to be a prominent figure in the public eye. Beyond his professional achievements, Sunny's personal life has often made headlines, given his nearly 40-year marriage to Pooja Deol. Despite his long-standing commitment, Sunny was linked to several actresses in the '80s and '90s.

    Sunny and Pooja's son, Karan Deol, made headlines in June by tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. The wedding festivities, attended by family and close friends, included a grand reception in Mumbai that attracted Bollywood's elite.

