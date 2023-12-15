Animal Kerala box office collection: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's film achieve hit status in Kerala?

Animal Kerala box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Animal' was released on December 1. The film grossed over Rs 700 worldwide. In Kerala, the film minted over Rs 4 crore in 2 weeks.

2023 was an ideally good year for the Indian Cinema. Bollywood has made a strong comeback after falling behind South Indian cinema due to a string of setbacks. Hindi film has addressed the collapse that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Many Bollywood films have gained popularity in South India as well during the phase of pan-Indian acceptance. Examples of these are films starring Shah Rukh Khan, such as Jawan and Pathaan. Kerala too saw good grosses for these films.

Do all Bollywood hits, though, succeed in this market? Let's see how the Ranbir Kapoor film "Animal" has been received.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' has got the best opening this year after Shah Rukh Khan films and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film collected Rs 772.33 crores from the global box office in 13 days. How much did the film earn from Kerala? Box office trackers informed that the film, which hit the theaters on December 1, has collected Rs 4.75 crores from Kerala in two weeks. They also informed that the film has reached hit status in Kerala.

The film was released on December 01, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'. Along with Ranbir, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.

The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, portrays Vijay (Ranbir) as an anti-hero who will go to any length to defend his father, including shooting down 200 people with a machine gun. Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). His dysfunctional connection with his father influences his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna).