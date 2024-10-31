Bloody Beggar REVIEW: Is Kavin's Tamil comedy film released on Diwali worth watching? Read reaction

Bloody Beggar movie review: Bloody Beggar was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film features Kavin in the lead role alongside Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, and T. M. Karthik. 

Bloody Beggar REVIEW: Is Kavin's Tamil comedy film released on Diwali worth watching? Read reaction RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Bloody Beggar Twitter Review: Sivabalan Muthukumar wrote and directed Bloody Beggar, a Tamil dark comedy film. The film, produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under Filament Pictures, stars Kavin in the lead role with Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, and T. M. Karthik. The plot revolves around a beggar whose life is turned upside down by a misadventure, and it marks Muthukumar's directorial debut and Filament Pictures' first production. Bloody Beggar opened in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali celebration.

Before the formal announcement, the film was known as Kavin 06, implying that it was Kavin's sixth production as a starring actor. The film was formally announced in May 2024 and revealed the title. Principal photography began in December 2023, mainly in Chennai, and was completed by March 2024. Jen Martin wrote the film's soundtrack, Sujith Sarang did the cinematography, and R. Nirmal edited it.

Bloody Beggar: Plot

A laid-back beggar falls into problems after a mishap radically changes his existence. Will he be able to negotiate the strange, odd, and amusing mix-ups around him?

Bloody Beggar: Cast and Crew

The cast of Bloody Beggar boasts a brilliant ensemble, with Kavin in the major role. He is joined by Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Sunil Sukhada, and T. M. Karthik.

Padam Venu Kumar, Arshad, Priyadarshini Rajkumar, Miss Saleema, and Akshaya Hariharan appear in the film, as do Anarkali Nazar, Dhivya Vikram, Tanuja Madhurapantula, Merin Philip, Rohit Denis, Vidyuth Ravi, Mohammed Bilal, and U. Sree Sarvavan, promising audiences a dynamic and engaging viewing experience.

Sivabalan Muthukumar directed and wrote Bloody Beggar, which marked his debut in both roles. Nelson Dilipkumar produced the film under the label Filament Pictures. Sujith Sarang handled the cinematography, and R. Nirmal did the editing. Jen Martin wrote the film's musical score, adding to its appeal.

The film was released by Five Star K. Senthil, ensuring that it reached a large audience. The debut of "Bloody Beggar" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend RBA

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country ATG

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country

Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to vote for Arfeen Khan amid his nomination struggles NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to vote for Arfeen Khan amid his nomination struggles

Amaran REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's action film OUT RBA

Amaran REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's action film OUT

Recent Stories

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN) snt

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN)

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon