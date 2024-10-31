Bloody Beggar REVIEW: Is Kavin's Tamil comedy film released on Diwali worth watching? Read reaction

Bloody Beggar movie review: Bloody Beggar was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film features Kavin in the lead role alongside Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, and T. M. Karthik.

Before the formal announcement, the film was known as Kavin 06, implying that it was Kavin's sixth production as a starring actor. The film was formally announced in May 2024 and revealed the title. Principal photography began in December 2023, mainly in Chennai, and was completed by March 2024. Jen Martin wrote the film's soundtrack, Sujith Sarang did the cinematography, and R. Nirmal edited it.

Bloody Beggar: Plot

A laid-back beggar falls into problems after a mishap radically changes his existence. Will he be able to negotiate the strange, odd, and amusing mix-ups around him?

"Bloody Beggar" sounds intriguing as a black comedy exploring the unexpected twists in a beggar's life. With Kavin in the lead and the debut of director Sivabalan Muthukumar, it promises a fresh narrative in Tamil cinema. The film's premise of misadventure adds an interesting… — Payal ❣️ (@Chalbe__) October 31, 2024

Bloody Beggar: Cast and Crew

The cast of Bloody Beggar boasts a brilliant ensemble, with Kavin in the major role. He is joined by Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Sunil Sukhada, and T. M. Karthik.

Padam Venu Kumar, Arshad, Priyadarshini Rajkumar, Miss Saleema, and Akshaya Hariharan appear in the film, as do Anarkali Nazar, Dhivya Vikram, Tanuja Madhurapantula, Merin Philip, Rohit Denis, Vidyuth Ravi, Mohammed Bilal, and U. Sree Sarvavan, promising audiences a dynamic and engaging viewing experience.

Sivabalan Muthukumar directed and wrote Bloody Beggar, which marked his debut in both roles. Nelson Dilipkumar produced the film under the label Filament Pictures. Sujith Sarang handled the cinematography, and R. Nirmal did the editing. Jen Martin wrote the film's musical score, adding to its appeal.

The film was released by Five Star K. Senthil, ensuring that it reached a large audience. The debut of "Bloody Beggar" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

