Actor Yash, wife Radhika Pandit groove to 'Tagaru' title track at son Yatharv's birthday party (WATCH)

Rocking star Yash took a break from filming Toxic to celebrate his son Yatharv's birthday, showcasing his dance skills to the title track of Tagaru. The video went viral, highlighting Yash's humility and connection to his roots amid his international success and family support.

Rocking star Yash is currently hard at work filming his latest movie, Toxic. However, he took a well-deserved break to celebrate his son Yatharv's birthday. Yash's dance moves during the celebration have sparked conversations, especially among fans wondering if he has forgotten how to dance due to his recent focus on action films. In response to these speculations, Yash showcased his talent by dancing to the title track of Shiv Rajkumar's movie Tagaru. The video of his performance quickly went viral on social media, delighting fans who had missed seeing their favourite actor dance.

Yash shared his thoughts on his journey, expressing that even though he has achieved international recognition, he remains connected to his roots. He emphasized that despite working with Hollywood technicians and creating films of a global standard, he chose to perform a local song, which is a staple in many Kannada orchestras.



The birthday backdrop featured decorations celebrating Yatharv's special day, and both of Yash's children joined in on the fun. His wife, Radhika Pandit, helped Yatharv learn some dance steps alongside Yash. Meanwhile, their daughter Ayra watched her father in awe, as he rarely had time to spend with them due to his busy shooting schedule. For Yash, this dance was a joyful expression of love, and it surely made his daughter happy.



The celebration turned into a lively event, with several friends from the film industry and crew members joining Yash on the dance floor, providing great entertainment for everyone present.

In addition, during a break from shooting Toxic, Yash recently gave an interview with Hollywood Reporter on YouTube. In this candid chat, he discussed his dreams and passion for cinema. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, particularly Radhika, who has stood by him throughout his career.

