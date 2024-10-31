Adnan Sami slams Andrew Tate over racist remark on Diljit Dosanjh [WATCH]

British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate recently received tons of criticism online for his racist remark about Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati tour and is touring India. A video was posted online of the singer giving his jacket mid-performance to a fan. This kind gesture by the artist was praised by several online however, Andrew left a racial comment on the post attracting negative attention.

An X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of Diljit giving his jacket to a person in the audience. The caption was sarcastic and read, "Men used to go to war.. now they’re shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else’s used jacket."

To this, controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate commented, "Bet it stinks of curry". Several people criticized him for his racist remark. Indian singer Adnan Sami also reacted to the comment and slammed Andrew for being racist. Adnan made an Instagram post and wrote, "WRONG… IT SMELLED OF ‘LOVE’ & THE BEST PART WAS THAT NONE OF THE AUDIENCE MEMBERS WERE ‘RAPISTS’ NOR ‘CHILD TRAFFICKERS’ LIKE WHAT YOU’RE ACCUSED OF & ARRESTED FOR, WHICH SURELY SMELLS OF SHIT!! So STFU!"

Several fans praised the artist for standing up for Diljit. One user wrote, "There’s couldn’t be a better reply. Love you Adnan"

Another user commented, "Whoa!! Love you @adnansamiworld for the befitting reply. These supremacists deserve to be shown their place."

Andrew Tate is currently under fire due to critical allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Several victims came forward and Andrew's brother Tristan is also facing charges. According to BBC, Tate was under house arrest and was released on August 2023 and still has several restrictions.

