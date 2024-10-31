Adnan Sami slams Andrew Tate over racist remark on Diljit Dosanjh [WATCH]

Singer Adnan Sami slammed Andrew Tate for his racist remark on Diljit Dosanjh. 

Adnan Sami slams Andrew Tate over racist remark on Diljit Dosanjh [WATCH] RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate recently received tons of criticism online for his racist remark about Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati tour and is touring India. A video was posted online of the singer giving his jacket mid-performance to a fan. This kind gesture by the artist was praised by several online however, Andrew left a racial comment on the post attracting negative attention. 

An X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of Diljit giving his jacket to a person in the audience. The caption was sarcastic and read, "Men used to go to war.. now they’re shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else’s used jacket."

 

 

To this, controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate commented, "Bet it stinks of curry". Several people criticized him for his racist remark. Indian singer Adnan Sami also reacted to the comment and slammed Andrew for being racist. Adnan made an Instagram post and wrote, "WRONG… IT SMELLED OF ‘LOVE’ & THE BEST PART WAS THAT NONE OF THE AUDIENCE MEMBERS WERE ‘RAPISTS’ NOR ‘CHILD TRAFFICKERS’ LIKE WHAT YOU’RE ACCUSED OF & ARRESTED FOR, WHICH SURELY SMELLS OF SHIT!! So STFU!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

 

Several fans praised the artist for standing up for Diljit. One user wrote, "There’s couldn’t be a better reply. Love you Adnan"

Another user commented, "Whoa!! Love you @adnansamiworld for the befitting reply. These supremacists deserve to be shown their place."

Andrew Tate is currently under fire due to critical allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Several victims came forward and Andrew's brother Tristan is also facing charges. According to BBC, Tate was under house arrest and was released on August 2023 and still has several restrictions. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said RBA

Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo dmn

Mammootty to play Oommen Chandy in biopic? HERE's reality behind the viral photo

Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash RTM

Kartik Aaryan says 'Hume gimmicks karne ki zaroorat nahi' amid BB3 and Singham Again box office clash

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon