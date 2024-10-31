Diwali 2024: White House plays 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' during celebrations, viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

The White House military band played the devotional song "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" during Diwali 2024 celebrations at US President Joe Biden's official residence.

US President Joe Biden recently celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with an event at the White House that included Indian American politicians and dignitaries. The highlight of the occasion was a heartwarming performance by the White House military band, which played the traditional aarti "Om Jai Jagdish Hare." A video of the performance has gone viral on social media, showcasing the band members skillfully synchronizing on piano, sitar, violin, and drums, much to the delight of attendees.

The White House was beautifully adorned with marigolds in honour of the celebration, creating a festive atmosphere. Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her appreciation for the musical tribute: “Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali.”

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing over 45,000 views and a flurry of positive reactions. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej commented on the performance, stating, "Nicely done! great arrangement, and the violinist did all the glissandos pretty well."

Other viewers echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the unifying spirit of Diwali. One user remarked, “Diwali truly transcends borders, uniting people globally in the spirit of light and harmony. Happy Diwali to all!”

In his address to the attendees, President Biden emphasized the significance of Diwali celebrations at the White House. “As President, I have been honored to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President, South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff,” he stated.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the viral video on X:

