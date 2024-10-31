Asthma care for Diwali 2024: Tips to stay safe during the festivities

During Diwali, fireworks cause air pollution, leading to various problems for asthmatics. Precautions like wearing masks, keeping windows closed, avoiding firework displays, and consulting a doctor are crucial.

Diwali is synonymous with bright lights and various fireworks. Almost everyone enjoys fireworks during this festival. The lights of fireworks double the joy of the festival. From sparklers to rockets and parachutes, a variety of fireworks are sold, and everyone enjoys the day with their favorite fireworks.

However, everyone is aware of the environmental damage caused by fireworks. Fireworks pollute the air, and loud fireworks also harm the environment.

Fireworks exacerbate problems for asthmatics during this time. Due to air pollution, they struggle to breathe, leading to complications.

Asthmatics should be cautious during Diwali. Many asthmatics experience problems during this time. Therefore, take precautions in advance to avoid complications.

Asthmatics should wear masks during this period. Not just on Diwali, but also on the days before and after, as fireworks are used. So, don't leave the house without a mask for a few days.

It's best to keep all windows and doors closed at home during this time. This will prevent polluted air from easily entering your home. Keep an air purifier running at home. This will keep the indoor air pollution-free.

It's best to avoid areas where fireworks are being set off. The air in those areas is more polluted. Going to such places can worsen the problem. So be careful. Also, if asthma symptoms worsen, don't ignore them. Consult a doctor immediately.

