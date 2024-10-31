Diwali 2024: Soha Ali Khan celebrates with husband Kunal Khemu, daughter Inaaya [WATCH]

Soha Ali Khan and her family celebrated Diwali with festive joy and tradition. Starting the day with a temple visit, Soha shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter Inaaya participating in rituals

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan and her family embraced the Diwali spirit this year with a mix of devotion and festivity. Beginning her day on a spiritual note, Soha posted a video on social media, extending warm Diwali wishes and giving fans a peek into their celebrations. The clip featured Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya visiting a temple, where little Inaaya joined in performing traditional rituals with her parents. Soha and Inaaya added to the festive mood, dressed in coordinated red ethnic outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a family picture towards the end of her post, Soha shared a complete view of the family, including their pet dog, happily seated beside Inaaya. In the caption, she conveyed their heartfelt wishes, saying that they prayed for “love, light, peace, and happiness” for all. Her fans responded warmly, with many wishing her family well and appreciating the values she is teaching her daughter.

Earlier, Soha had posted a clip of her and Inaaya preparing the house for Diwali. Outside their apartment, Inaaya is shown diligently crafting a rangoli with colorful powders, flowers, candles, and earthen lamps. Under her mother's watchful gaze, she carefully placed a diya at the center of the rangoli, which read "Shubh Deepavali." Soha captioned this post with, “Prep is onnnnn!” Her sister, Saba Ali Khan, admired Inaaya’s work, humorously commenting that the young artist should come decorate her home as well.

Soha, who last appeared in Tanuja Chandra's Prime Video series Hush Hush in 2022, made her acting debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She has since starred in notable films like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, and Ghayal Once Again. She is currently preparing for her next role in the horror film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with the comedy Madgaon Express earlier this year, featuring Prateik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Avinash Tiwary. Soha and Kunal, who started dating in 2009, married on January 25, 2015, and welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

