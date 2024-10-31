'I always apologise first..." Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya's old video resurfaces [WATCH]

Recent reports have sparked speculation about the marriage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, with claims that the couple is living apart and considering separation. Sources suggest that the strain in their relationship stems from allegations of infidelity involving Abhishek and his co-star Nimrat Kaur.

Throwback Video

Rumors of Abhishek cheating on Aishwarya with Nimrat Kaur have circulated widely, though neither of the actors has officially addressed the claims. However, old interviews featuring the couple have resurfaced online, igniting further discussions about their relationship dynamics. In a notable clip from Comedy Nights with Kapil, Aishwarya shared that she often apologizes after arguments, hinting at the couple’s effort to maintain harmony.

Nimrat Kaur Speaks Out

Nimrat Kaur, for her part, has recently commented on the swirling gossip, stating that it's impossible to quell such rumors. In her remarks to The Times of India, she expressed her intention to focus on her career rather than engage in the speculation surrounding her personal life. "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want," she noted, emphasizing her preference for privacy amid the drama.

Social Media Buzz

As the rumors gain traction, social media is ablaze with videos and clips of the Bachchan couple, both past and present. Fans have been quick to analyze these snippets, searching for clues about the current state of their marriage. The speculation has intensified, particularly following a recent sighting of Abhishek at Mumbai airport, where he was seen with producer Bunty Walia and his son.

As the public grapples with the unfolding drama, Aishwarya and Abhishek find themselves at the center of a media storm. Whether these rumors hold any truth remains to be seen, but the couple’s future appears to be under scrutiny as fans and followers await further developments.

Latest Videos