'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Director Prasanth Varma has unveiled Jai Hanuman, the second film in his mythological superhero universe, featuring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty in the lead

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

After much anticipation, Prasanth Varma finally unveiled the first look of Jai Hanuman, giving fans reason to celebrate. The director also revealed exciting casting news: Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning actor and filmmaker renowned for the Kannada blockbuster Kantara (2022), will take on the lead role in this sequel.

The announcement arrived during Diwali festivities, accompanied by Rishab’s first-look poster. The poster features him kneeling with an idol of Lord Ram in what appears to be an abandoned temple, evoking a powerful atmosphere. Jai Hanuman marks the second film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind popular titles such as Janatha Garage (2016), Rangasthalam (2018), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), and the anticipated Pushpa: The Rule (2024).

Taking to X, Prasanth Varma expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, saying he felt honored to work with Rishab Shetty and Mythri Movie Makers to bring their ambitious vision of Jai Hanuman to life. He encouraged fans to celebrate Diwali with the powerful chant, "Jai Hanuman," and let it resonate across the globe.

Rishab Shetty also conveyed his excitement on X, stating that the story draws from a vow made in the Treta Yuga, destined to be fulfilled in the Kali Yuga. He shared his happiness in joining hands with Prasanth Varma and Mythri Movie Makers to bring an epic story filled with themes of loyalty, courage, and devotion.

Prasanth Varma’s previous film, Hanu-Man, was the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, earning over Rs 300 crore. Starring Teja Sajja as a mythological superhero, Hanu-Man launched the PVCU, which centers on legendary figures reimagined as superheroes. Additionally, Varma is reportedly working on an untitled film focusing on Lord Indra, with Mokshagna, son of renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, rumored to take a leading role.

