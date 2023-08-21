BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral

During BLACKPINK's most recent US concert, Lisa had a wardrobe issue, but she handled it like a master! The BLACKPINK singer performed in Las Vegas over the weekend alongside Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé. While their performances were the buzz of the town, Lisa was commended by BLINKS (BLACKPINK's followers) for handling an on-camera accident skillfully. Lisa was dancing when a strap of her dress came loose in the popular concert videos. Lisa was aware, but she chose to ignore the incident. While singing, she quickly reattached the strap. Fans clapped for her.

BLACKPINK started their tour last year and has since given two unforgettable performances. The K-pop trio has increased the number of gigs on their tour from the original 62 to 66. They will also provide encore performances in Seoul.In August, BLACKPINK's agreement with their manager, YG Entertainment, is set to end. And while we eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for these members, we sincerely hope they stay together. Discover what transpired at the Las Vegas concert by reading on.

BLACKPINK added two extra shows in Seol to their second global tour's 62 performances, bringing the total to 66. Every participant has made an effort to deliver their best work. However, Jennie and Lisa had serious clothing issues at the Las Vegas show. The BLACKPINK members have proven their professionalism time and time again by getting over any challenge or circumstance. There are many risks involved in live stage performances.

During the performance of Whistle, Lisa's buckled accessory came undone, but Jennie's top bothered her since it kept sliding down her shoulder. Although their enormous fan following was really concerned about them, both BP members managed to salvage it with their modesty and stage presence. Look at the tweets trending on Twitter (now called X). "Lisa is so professional, the wardrobe mishap + stage presence on point," one of the BLINKs wrote.

