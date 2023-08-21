When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been through a whirlwind romance, a quick engagement and marriage. Here is the emotional breakdown the singer went through soon after the dreamy 2019 marriage to supermodel and socialite Hailey Baldwin. He opened up on how he abused his relationships before marrying Hailey Baldwin and when he became famous at 19.

Justin Bieber and his quick romance with Hailey Baldwin surprised the world since it happened just two months after his final breakup with the 'Good For You' singer and actress Selena Gomez, with whom he was in an on-and-off relationship for eight years. What surprised netizens, even more, was when the singer got engaged and married the model within months of their whirlwind and wildly passionate romance. Justin and Hailey tied the knot the same year in a New York City courthouse in 2018. The couple then celebrated their marriage in a grand and lavish affair at Bluffton, South Carolina, next year. After their wedding, Justin went through immense emotional turmoil because he had expected their marriage to fix all the problems in their life. Here's what he had to say.

ALSO READ: ‘Juliana’ trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue

During an old interview with radio personality and DJ Ebro Darden, Justin opened up about the emotionally low and challenging phase of his life after marriage because of the expectations he had set. "I remember when I first got married. I hit a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage would fix all my problems. Yet, it didn't," he explained.

Justin added, "It just kind of was a reflection of like. Man, you're a hypocrite man. You want your wife to do something that you're not doing. It is like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize that maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

In 2019, Justin also posted a lengthy note on his Instagram detailing his emotional and mental struggles due to fame, drugs, personal life issues, and depression. Also, talking up about the pressure and responsibility he faced since he was a child star. Justin talked about terrible decisions made after achieving stardom at the young age of 13. He spoke about how he abused all his relationships and got really bitter and discourteous to women.

Mainly opening up about how he abused all his previous relationships and was disrespectful towards the women in his life, The 'Sorry' hitmaker and singer Justin Bieber, in his lengthy note post back in 2019 on Instagram, wrote, "I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful towards women and angry. I became distant towards everyone who loved me. I was hiding behind a shell of a person I had become. I felt like I could never turn around. It has taken me years to bounce back from all the terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life, 'MARRIAGE' !!."

ALSO READ: (Photos) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Actress attends 41st India Day Parade, says 'Jai Hind'