Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for hairstylist Nida Patel features daughter Devi's precious moment

In the image, a woman cradles Bipasha Basu's baby girl in her arms, while the hairstylist playfully aims a hairspray bottle at her

Bipasha Basu often shares heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate the special occasions of her loved ones. On October 25, she took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her hairstylist, Nida Patel, featuring a lovely picture with her daughter, Devi.

In the photo, Nida is seen joyfully holding Devi while playfully aiming a hairspray bottle at her. Devi looked charming in a pink dress, while both Bipasha and Nida donned elegant black outfits. In her caption, Bipasha wished Nida a happy birthday, expressing their love for her, accompanied by a pink heart and a hugging face emoji. Nida reciprocated the affection by sharing Bipasha's post on her own Instagram.

Interestingly, Nida's salon was where Devi had her first haircut. In December, Bipasha posted a video that showcased this special moment, starting with her and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, taking their daughter to the salon, which was beautifully decorated to welcome them. The video captured their little girl sitting calmly on her father's lap while getting her hair trimmed. Bipasha described this event as Devi’s first haircut, giving a shout-out to Nida Patel and Aysha Hooda as the "hair fairies."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022, announcing their joy on social media. Unfortunately, their happiness was shadowed when they learned that their baby was born with two holes in her heart just three days after her birth. Despite this challenging revelation, the couple remained strong. Bipasha later shared that their daughter was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on Instagram.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama promoting his film Fighter, Karan discussed their daughter’s open-heart surgery, referring to her as a "fighter." He recalled how they navigated the difficult situation, noting that they were only informed of the condition three days after Devi’s arrival. Karan highlighted that parenting demands extraordinary strength and expressed profound respect for all parents, acknowledging the difficulties they faced.

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the horror thriller 'Alone' in 2015 alongside Karan Singh Grover. She tied the knot with him in 2016. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are looking forward to celebrating their daughter’s upcoming second birthday.

