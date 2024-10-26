Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for hairstylist Nida Patel features daughter Devi's precious moment

In the image, a woman cradles Bipasha Basu's baby girl in her arms, while the hairstylist playfully aims a hairspray bottle at her

Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for hairstylist Nida Patel features daughter Devi's precious moment ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

Bipasha Basu often shares heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate the special occasions of her loved ones. On October 25, she took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her hairstylist, Nida Patel, featuring a lovely picture with her daughter, Devi.

In the photo, Nida is seen joyfully holding Devi while playfully aiming a hairspray bottle at her. Devi looked charming in a pink dress, while both Bipasha and Nida donned elegant black outfits. In her caption, Bipasha wished Nida a happy birthday, expressing their love for her, accompanied by a pink heart and a hugging face emoji. Nida reciprocated the affection by sharing Bipasha's post on her own Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Interestingly, Nida's salon was where Devi had her first haircut. In December, Bipasha posted a video that showcased this special moment, starting with her and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, taking their daughter to the salon, which was beautifully decorated to welcome them. The video captured their little girl sitting calmly on her father's lap while getting her hair trimmed. Bipasha described this event as Devi’s first haircut, giving a shout-out to Nida Patel and Aysha Hooda as the "hair fairies."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022, announcing their joy on social media. Unfortunately, their happiness was shadowed when they learned that their baby was born with two holes in her heart just three days after her birth. Despite this challenging revelation, the couple remained strong. Bipasha later shared that their daughter was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama promoting his film Fighter, Karan discussed their daughter’s open-heart surgery, referring to her as a "fighter." He recalled how they navigated the difficult situation, noting that they were only informed of the condition three days after Devi’s arrival. Karan highlighted that parenting demands extraordinary strength and expressed profound respect for all parents, acknowledging the difficulties they faced.

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the horror thriller 'Alone' in 2015 alongside Karan Singh Grover. She tied the knot with him in 2016. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are looking forward to celebrating their daughter’s upcoming second birthday. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra's ability to maintain relationships [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra’s ability to maintain relationships [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena's Instagram hits 1 million followers RBA

Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena's Instagram hits 1 million followers

"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai RTM

"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai

Is Ananya Panday scared of Sara Ali Khan? What we know so far RBA

Is Ananya Panday scared of Sara Ali Khan? What we know so far

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS] ATG

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon