Jhanak spoiler alert: Anirudh shocked, high drama unfolds

Entertainment
High drama in 'Jhanak'. Currently, the show portrays everyone in the Bose house believing Jhanak is dead. However, she survived and now wants to hide her identity
The show will depict Anirudh believing Jhanak is dead. He will perform her death rituals in the Bose house. Meanwhile, Srishti will be arrested for Jhanak's murder
Arshi will be angered by this and will declare she'll never return to the Bose house, as her mother was insulted there
In court, the judge rejects Srishti's bail application, stating that if released, she might tamper with the evidence
Anirudh will attend a dance show where he'll suddenly see Jhanak on stage, leaving him stunned
When Anirudh shouts 'Jhanak' upon seeing her, Brijbhushan will claim it's not Jhanak but his daughter, Nautun. It remains to be seen how Anirudh and Jhanak reunite