Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena's Instagram hits 1 million followers

Vivian Dsena's calm, controlled, and empathetic demeanour has made him stand out in Bigg Boss 18. Housemates and fans have praised Vivian for his calmness and compassion in the Bigg Boss house. 
 

First Published Oct 26, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Vivian Dsena, one of television's most beloved talents, recently passed a significant milestone when his Instagram followers surpassed one million. His fans have long cherished Dsena—endearingly called as "Vdians"—who lavish him with undying love and support. Fans are celebrating on social media, sharing unforgettable moments from his career as well as emotional expressions of affection.

Vivian became famous for playing Abhay Raichand, the gloomy vampire in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. His outstanding performance as RK in Madhubala—Ek Ishq Ek Junoon cemented his reputation as a household name, while his socially significant part in Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki demonstrated his versatility. Dsena has grabbed audiences with each endeavour, combining his distinctive passion with genuineness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dsena has brought a particular charm to Bigg Boss 18, distinguishing himself by his calm, controlled, and caring demeanour. Unlike the explosive dynamics characteristic of the Bigg Boss house, Vivian has demonstrated a calm and compassionate side, earning acclaim from both housemates and spectators. 

His tolerance and sensitivity have made him a welcome presence in the high-stakes atmosphere, where he remains loyal to himself despite the mayhem.

Vdians are overjoyed to witness this new side of their idol, and his time on Bigg Boss has further fuelled their admiration. His introductory statement, "Beta banega baap," has gained significance as people watch his mature and grounded demeanour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As Vivian celebrates his Instagram milestone, his supporters anxiously follow every step of his incredible career, both on and off screen. 

