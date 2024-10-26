Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra’s ability to maintain relationships [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Contestant Karan Veer Mehra recently faced sharp criticism from host Salman Khan, who questioned his ability to build relationships both inside and outside the show. The episode also saw fellow contestant Eisha Singh bring up Karan Veer’s two divorces, leading to an emotional response from him

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Karan Veer Mehra's ability to maintain relationships [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

Bigg Boss contestant Karanveer Mehra recently found himself at the receiving end of strong words from the show’s host, Salman Khan. In an Instagram video shared by ColorsTV on Saturday, Salman was seen giving Karan Veer a candid reality check regarding his behavior and actions within the Bigg Boss house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman’s Reality Check for Karan Veer

Salman Khan pointed out Karan Veer’s struggles in maintaining relationships, both outside and inside the show. He remarked that Karan Veer had failed to keep families united before, and now was repeating the same within the Bigg Boss house. Salman added that Karan Veer often left things unfinished, advising him to address issues openly rather than in secrecy.

Eisha Singh Opens Up About Karan Veer’s Personal Life

In the latest episode, fellow contestant Eisha Singh brought up Karan Veer’s two past marriages after he hinted at her rumored relationship with Avinash Mishra. The discussion prompted Karan Veer to reflect on his past. He admitted to Shrutika that he had faced similar issues outside, admitting he might lack the ability to keep a family together. His emotions surfaced as he shared how he once had a family but couldn't hold onto it, before excusing himself to collect his emotions.

Karan Veer’s Background and Personal Life

Karan Veer Mehra first gained recognition as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He has also starred in Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, and Badmashiyaan. Karan Veer’s first marriage to Devika Mehra in 2009 ended in divorce in 2018. He later married Nidhi Seth in 2021, but their marriage also came to an end after two years.

