Lucky Bamboo to Money Plant- 7 plants that bring wealth and prosperity

Lifestyle
Here are seven plants often associated with wealth and prosperity.
Feng Shui uses the Money Tree, a famous prosperity plant. Its braided trunk and vivid leaves are thought to provide financial success and pleasant energy to homes and companies.
The succulent Jade Plant, known as the "Money Plant" in Feng Shui, represents riches and success.
Lucky Bamboo is associated with Feng Shui, bringing peace, money, and luck. Three stalks symbolise happiness, five prosperity, and six health.
It is an easy-to-cultivate trailing vine that attracts fortune and purifies the air. Some cultures believe it is a "good luck" plant that brings wealth and luck.
Basil is a sacred herb in many cultures, notably India, that brings luck and protects against evil. Growing it near houses or offices is considered to bring financial success.
Orchids are beautiful and elegant, representing fertility, wealth, and abundance. In Feng Shui, they symbolise spiritual progress and financial success.
Citrus trees, such as lemon, lime, and orange, are associated with wealth, luck, and happiness. Their brilliant fruit is used in houses to bring wealth.