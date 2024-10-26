Lifestyle

Lucky Bamboo to Money Plant- 7 plants that bring wealth and prosperity

Here are seven plants often associated with wealth and prosperity.

Image credits: Pixabay

Money Tree (Pachira Aquatica)

Feng Shui uses the Money Tree, a famous prosperity plant. Its braided trunk and vivid leaves are thought to provide financial success and pleasant energy to homes and companies.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Jade Plant (Ovata)

The succulent Jade Plant, known as the "Money Plant" in Feng Shui, represents riches and success. 

Image credits: Freepik

Dracaena Sanderiana—Lucky Bamboo

Lucky Bamboo is associated with Feng Shui, bringing peace, money, and luck. Three stalks symbolise happiness, five prosperity, and six health.

Image credits: Freepik

Golden Pothos (Epipremnum Aureum)

It is an easy-to-cultivate trailing vine that attracts fortune and purifies the air. Some cultures believe it is a "good luck" plant that brings wealth and luck.

Image credits: Pinterest

Ocimum Basilicum

Basil is a sacred herb in many cultures, notably India, that brings luck and protects against evil. Growing it near houses or offices is considered to bring financial success.

Image credits: Pixabay

Orchids (Orchidaceae Family)

Orchids are beautiful and elegant, representing fertility, wealth, and abundance. In Feng Shui, they symbolise spiritual progress and financial success.

Image credits: Getty

Citrus trees

Citrus trees, such as lemon, lime, and orange, are associated with wealth, luck, and happiness. Their brilliant fruit is used in houses to bring wealth. 

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One