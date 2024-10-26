Is Ananya Panday scared of Sara Ali Khan? What we know so far

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently shared details about her school days with Sara Ali Khan. Since then, the two rising stars of Bollywood have made significant progress.

Ananya Panday recently spoke openly about her school days with Sara Ali Khan, and it's pure gold! The two of Bollywood's young guns have gone a long way since then, but Ananya was once "terrified" of Sara. She mentioned that Sara was three years her senior and had an assertive attitude. "She was always much fat, and she still is," she adds.

But in school, she was much more muhfat; she would say anything. So, I used to think, 'She'll say something about me.'" Ananya went on to say she'd attempt to avoid Sara. She went on: "If she was walking down from a certain staircase, I would walk from the other staircase."

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

Ananya Panday revealed that she and Sara Ali Khan performed in a school play together. Sara would refer to Ananya as "ae" since she was unfamiliar with her name.

Ananya explained, “I think we did a play together in school. She was like the main and I was holding her umbrella or something. I was in the back. So she would say, ‘ae girl come here’. I don’t think it’s because my name started with A, she didn’t even know that. Now when I tell her she says, ‘what rubbish! I treated you so well, but she didn’t even know my name.”

Due to their common Bollywood careers, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have become close friends over the years. Last year, they even appeared on Karan Johar's chat program, Koffee With Karan. Ananya recalls Sara's kind welcome when she first started in the profession.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

“Now we’ve become friends. She debuted a year before I did and she was very welcoming. She was always like, ‘let’s go for lunch,’ she’s really made an effort to be friends,” Ananya shared.

Ananya Panday was last seen in CTRL on Netflix, while Sara Ali Khan has already begun filming her next unnamed project, which co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The leading actors have been filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Latest Videos