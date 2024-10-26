Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur addresses dating rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumors

There have been rumors in media for long time about divorce of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai. It is being said that both are living separately

Discussion of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair!

Meanwhile, news of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair is also doing the rounds on social media. It is being claimed that he is dating a Bollywood actress

Which actress is Abhishek Bachchan's name associated with?

The actress whose name is being associated with Abhishek Bachchan is Nimrat Kaur, who was his co-star in the film 'Dasvi'. However, there is no official confirmation about this

Nimrat Kaur breaks silence on affair rumors

Meanwhile, in conversation, Nimrat Kaur has broken her silence on news of an affair with Abhishek Bachchan. She said, "I can do anything, people will say what they want to say."

It's not possible to stop gossip: Nimrat Kaur

India.com, quoting Nimrat Kaur's interview in its report, further wrote, "It is not possible to stop such gossip. I like to focus on my work."

Who is Nimrat Kaur?

42-year-old Nimrat has been active in films for past 19 years. She got recognition from 2013 Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox. She has also worked in films like 'Airlift', 'Dasvi'

