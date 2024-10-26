Nimrat Kaur addresses dating rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Entertainment
There have been rumors in media for long time about divorce of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai. It is being said that both are living separately
Meanwhile, news of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair is also doing the rounds on social media. It is being claimed that he is dating a Bollywood actress
The actress whose name is being associated with Abhishek Bachchan is Nimrat Kaur, who was his co-star in the film 'Dasvi'. However, there is no official confirmation about this
Meanwhile, in conversation, Nimrat Kaur has broken her silence on news of an affair with Abhishek Bachchan. She said, "I can do anything, people will say what they want to say."
India.com, quoting Nimrat Kaur's interview in its report, further wrote, "It is not possible to stop such gossip. I like to focus on my work."
42-year-old Nimrat has been active in films for past 19 years. She got recognition from 2013 Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox. She has also worked in films like 'Airlift', 'Dasvi'