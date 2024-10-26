"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai

The artist took a break for a while to focus on his mental health and made a comeback in 2023 with his song 'Kalaastar'. He also released a new album named 'Glory'.

"3 Credit cards were...": Rapper Honey Singh shares spending Rs 38 lakh in one night in Dubai
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Rapper and singer Honey Singh is a popular name in the music industry. The artist recently opened up about an expensive night in Dubai where he spent Rs 38 lakh at a party and had to use 3 credit cards to pay off the bill. 

Honey Singh is known for his lavish lifestyle and expensive taste. In a candid conversation with Mirchi Plus, the 41-year-old rapper, revealed how he had a exorbitant party in a Dubai club with over 31 people. 

Honey Singh's Dubai party 

In the interview, Honey was asked about the costliest thing he had ever bought. The rapper answered, "Humne zindagi mein na parties mein bohut paise udaye. Pata laga ki bill phatt gaya itna bada, ghar wapas toh khali haat aa rahe hai. 2013 ki baat hai yeh, club hota tha...party karne gaye hum 8 ladke, saare darubaaz. Us time ki baat bata raha hoon, bohut mehenga hota tha Dubai, ab kaafi sasta ho gaya hai. Party kar rahe hai, bottle e aa rahi hai, ladkiyaan aa rahi hai, us table waale ladkiyaan bhi humare table par (I have spent a lot of money in my life on parties. I would realize I paid a bill so high that I'm returning home empty-handed. This happened in 2013, 8 of us went to party at a club, all of us drunkards. I'm talking about that time when Dubai used to be very costly, now it's cheaper. We're having a party, bottles are coming to our table and so are girls from other tables)."

He added, "Toh 23 ladkiyaan aur 8 ladke humare table pe aur 4 table jod rakhe hai, itna bara humara entourage hai. Aur table pe thapa thap daaru chal rahi hai. ₹38 lakh ka bill diya hai, 3 credit card lage the, 1 raat mein (23 girls, 8 guys at our table, four tables were joined--such a big entourage we had. And drinks are coming. We got a bill of ₹38 lakh, three credit cards were required in one night)...At that time, big clubs in Dubai used to hire these eye candy girls in the clubs. They used to go to clubs and would get tables and a bottle. After that, they would see which is the spender table. They would then go to those tables and spend bills."

Honey Singh has given several hit songs including Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, and more. The artist took a break for a while to focus on his mental health and made a comeback in 2023 with his song 'Kalaastar'. He also released a new album named 'Glory'. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the Netflix documentary about Honey Singh's life, giving a glimpse of his offscreen personality. 

