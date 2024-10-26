Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

Mrunal Thakur is soaking up the tranquility of Rishikesh, enjoying a refreshing escape with friends. The actress recently embarked on a picturesque trek in the mountains, sharing her adventure through a series of vibrant photos on Instagram

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

There’s nothing quite as soothing as spending quality time with friends in a tranquil setting, and that’s exactly what Mrunal Thakur is enjoying. The talented actress has taken a break from her hectic schedule to visit Rishikesh with her friends, making it a picturesque getaway. Mrunal shared a series of photos from her mountainous adventure that will certainly inspire you to grab your bags and embark on a trip.

Early in the morning, Mrunal and her friends set off on an adventurous trek in Rishikesh. The first image in her carousel captures her navigating the challenging terrain, while the next shows her joyfully posing with her friends atop a cliff. Another picture reveals Mrunal basking in the sun with an unfiltered, glowing look. She also took on the role of photographer, capturing the beautiful scenery around her. The series features stunning shots of the breathtaking view from the cliff's edge. In her caption, she expressed her happiness about the experience, stating it was the "best atmosphere" and reflecting on how peaceful it felt.

Fans connected with her serene energy, with one remarking on how fresh and beautiful her vibe appeared, while another commented on her pretty and peaceful presence.

Recently, Mrunal enjoyed a delightful vacation in Europe, sharing glimpses of her journey with her followers on Instagram. Her Europe album kicked off with a candid shot of her in a chic beige dress as she strolled through the charming streets of Edinburgh, Scotland. The following images captured her playful moments against scenic backdrops, including one where she posed alongside a friend.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

Mrunal Thakur last appeared in Nag Ashwin directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The mega film featured Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. She also featured alongside Nani in 'Hi Nanna' which was directed by Shouryuv. She is also set to appear in 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' and 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

