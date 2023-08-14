Billie Eilish finally spills beans on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford; Know details

Grammy award-winning singing sensation Billie Eilish recently opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford post their breakup earlier this year. Find out what she had to say. The 'What Was I Made For' songstress during an AMA session with fans on Instagram opened up on her bonding with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend broke up all the way back in May, according to a statement by the artist's rep. Since then, the singer has been radio silent about her ex, their relationship, and if the two are still in touch. You Should See Me In A Crown singer recently disclosed to her Instagram followers and fans what has been up between the two stars since their split. Here's what happened. The 'What Was I Made For' songstress during an AMA session with fans on Instagram opened up on her bonding with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford and shared this interesting detail about them both being cordial and friendly with each other after parting ways back in May 2023.

According to a globally prominent magazine, a rep confirmed that the couple had parted ways after dating for less than a year. Reportedly they split "amicably and remain good friends." Now, Billie Eilish is opening up in more detail about their current relationship status. In a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the 21-year-old was bluntly asked by a fan if she was currently dating someone. Her response was a resounding "NO SIRRRRR," with smiley emojis accompanying the answer. Following her responses to various fan inquiries, the singer addressed a fan's question about Rutherford. In her reply, She clarified, "Very very good friends only," and included, "My homie forever."

Jesse Rutherford, the frontman of The Neighbourhood and The Swarm actor, got spotted at Coachella in April. Rumours about their relationship started in October 2022 when a global entertainment outlet released photos of their dinner outing in West Hollywood. The couple became more public when they shared an Instagram post as a couple dressed for Halloween, with Eilish as a baby and Rutherford as an elderly man. They made their first prominent public appearance together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November, donning night suits.

