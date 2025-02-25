Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed

According to a CNBC report, Bank of America analyst Eli Abboud believes that the Trump administration’s preference for deregulation will benefit the company’s trading offerings, including the new FMX Futures Exchange.

Bank Of America Reportedly Calls BGC ‘Most Overlooked Trump Trade In Diversified Financials’: Stock Up But Retail’s Unimpressed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Financial services company BGC Group Inc. (BGC) shares shot up over 7% on Tuesday morning after Bank of America initiated coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $16 price target – implying a 72% upside from the stock’s current level.

According to a CNBC report, Bank of America analyst Eli Abboud said BGC is the most overlooked Trump trade in diversified financials.

The analyst believes that under the Trump administration’s preference for deregulation, the company’s trading offerings – including the new FMX Futures Exchange – stand to benefit.

“Despite BGC trading down post-election, we think an eased regulatory backdrop significantly accelerates FMX Futures’ ramp while the new administration’s agenda (bank deregulation, deficit spending, foreign policy) benefits trading volumes,” Abboud wrote in a note, according to the CNBC report.

The analyst also noted that the company’s rates futures trading is a $2 billion opportunity that’s “ripe for disruption” and can even win market share from the CME Group as it modernizes futures trading.

Recently, the company reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings, which saw its revenues rise 10.8% year over year to $572.3 million. Its brokerage revenue rose 11.8% to $516.1 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26.7% to $192 million, while net income rose to $25.20 million compared to $19.95 million during the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects to report revenues of $610 million—$660 million and pre-tax adjusted earnings of $145 million—$161 million.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment inched higher but still trended in the ‘bearish’ territory (44/100).

BGC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:44 a.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BGC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:44 a.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BGC stock has lost nearly 0.11% this year but is up over 33% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Retail Investors Ignore RIOT Stock’s Decline To Cheer Q4 Earnings Surprise Despite Move Toward 3-Month Low

Super Micro Stock Rises Premarket As Investors Await Word On Financial Report Filing: Retail Braces For Liftoff

Super Micro Stock Rises Premarket As Investors Await Word On Financial Report Filing: Retail Braces For Liftoff

Bitcoin Crash Hammers Mining Stocks Taking MARA Toward Year-Low Level: Retail’s Split On Whether To Sell Or Hold

Bitcoin Crash Hammers Mining Stocks Taking MARA Toward Year-Low Level: Retail’s Split On Whether To Sell Or Hold

American Tower’s Upbeat Q4 Fails To Lift Retail Morale: CEO Notes Challenging Macro Environment But Says Demand Remains Robust

American Tower’s Upbeat Q4 Fails To Lift Retail Morale: CEO Notes Challenging Macro Environment But Says Demand Remains Robust

Recent Stories

Football Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace under-fire Ruben Amorim at Manchester United? HRD

Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace 'under-fire' Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars MEG

Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

Salesforce Stock Receives Price Target Cut Ahead Of Wednesday's Q4 Print - Retail Eyes Rally Reacceleration

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation ddr

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon