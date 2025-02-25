Preity Zinta SLAMS Congress for false claims about BJP and 18 crore loan

Preity Zinta reacts to the false accusations made on this actress and also adresses how cheap rumors can affect the lives of celebrities. Look at what the actress said about this issue.

Bollywood actress Priety Zinta has been making headlines in the controversy surrounding a statement made by the Kerala unit of the Congress party; they alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been managing the actress's social media handles and facilitated the waiving of her ₹18 crore loan from the New India Cooperative Bank. The Congress party's official page on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the actress exchanged her social media handles to escape the loan, and the bank's depositors are left in distress.

Preity Zinta's Strong Response:

Priety Zinta responded to these allegations through her social media accounts to deny the claims and slam politicians for spreading fake news. She made a clear statement that she operates her social media accounts herself and accuses the party officials of defaming her and indulging her in 'cheap gossips' using her name and images. She also clarified the loan statement, saying that no loan was waived off and she had paid the loan a decade ago. She also expressed how shocked she was looking at the fake and baseless rumors being spread by the political party.

Clarification on Loan Repayment

Preity also explained how the loan issue started, stating that she took the loan from New India Cooperative Bank more than 12 years ago, and she also said that she fully repaid it over 10 years ago. She further explained that she closed the account after the repayment and there were no dues. Priety's legal team also issued a clear statement to clear the false accusations against the actress.

The controversy surrounding Preity Zinta indicates the most common challenges and issues that the public figures face and how they have to deal with misinformation and baseless allegations. Preity's strong response for taking a stand for herself is a great step to stop spreading fake news and rumors.

