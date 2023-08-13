Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans

Jawan's second song, Chaleya, will be released tomorrow (Aug 14)—Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara star in this passionate dance number. Take a look at the new teaser.

Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in full swing. With the film's release date less than a month away, the creators continue to provide fresh video from the film on their internet platform. Following the well-received premiere, tracks from this Anirudh Ravichander musical have begun to be released. Zinda Banda, the album's first song, has been at the top of the charts since its release. SRK will be seen romancing the main woman Nayanthara in the new soulful single Chaleya, after exhibiting his energy and strong dancing alongside Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

The Jawan crew resorted to social media this morning and released a new teaser for the second song from the film's music. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao sang the song named Chaleya in Hindi. The lead pair dances to the beats of a love ballad in their Western casuals in the video. Their evident connection was enough to light up the screens. The teaser video was also made available in Tamil and Telugu. "Love will find a way to your heart....Chaleya Teri Aur.... #Chaleya, #Hayyoda, and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow!" SRK said in the description. Take a look at this:

Also Read: Photos + Videos: Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with family

Fans respond to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Chaleya teaser from Jawan

Fans were overjoyed to see Shah Rukh in a romantic and lover boy role again. They appreciated the couple's hot chemistry as well as the teaser's graphics. "SRK's romantic era is back," one admirer remarked, while another added, "Shahrukh Khan's charisma, Nayanthara's ravishing beauty, Arijit singh's soulful voice, Anirudh's Mass music." This combo is enough to set fire to music systems."

Previously, during an AskSRK session with fans on Twitter, King Khan stated that Chaleya was his favourite song on the album. "Romantic and sweet and gentle....just like me," he wrote. @anirudhofficial has outperformed himself."

Also Read: 'OMG 2' Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer sees 50% spike in the ticket window

Atlee directs Jawan, which stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will feature in a cameo role. Red Chillies Entertainment produces it with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.