Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film mints Rs 135 crores; Know details

Beating all the other contemporaries and movies that released this week, the much-awaited sequel and action-drama period film Gadar 2 is breaking records and roaring loud at the box office by setting the cash registers ringing. The film crossed the Rs 100 crores mark on Day 3 and has become the second-highest opening and grosser film of 2023 after Pathaan.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has some new additions Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. On its opening day, Gadar 2 became the second-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's global blockbuster movie Pathaan, which created new records and also set new benchmarks for other films to follow. Beating all the other contemporaries and movies that released this week, the much-awaited sequel and action-drama period film Gadar 2 is breaking records and roaring loud at the box office by setting the cash registers ringing. The film crossed the Rs 100 crores mark on Day 3 and has become the second-highest opening and grosser film of 2023 after Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree

On Day 1, the film collected around Rs 39 crore with an overall occupancy rate at the Indian box office at 36.73 per cent. On Day 2, the film crossed the Rs 80 crore mark by collecting Rs 43 crore. In total, Gadar 2 earned Rs 83 crore. According to early estimates, Anil Sharma's directorial crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 3 and earned Rs 52 crore on its first Sunday. Total earnings of Gadar 2 stand at Rs 135.18 crores.

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 became the eighth biggest opener of Bollywood this year, Gadar 2 shattered all records as Tara Singh and Sakina returned to the silver screen after 21 years. Ahead of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film broke records in advance bookings and sold 2,74,000 tickets in national chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the story revolves around the couple in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971. Tara and Sakina, with their son Charanjeet aka Jeetey, lead a simple life. However, one day Tara goes missing. His family believes he got trapped in Pakistan. Following this, Jeetey decides to go to Pakistan and bring his father back. The story then progresses as Jeetey finds his love interest. His father comes to rescue him from Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande consoled by husband Vijay Jain while performing her father's last rites; See PICTURES