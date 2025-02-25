Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab

Ariana Grande recently reacted to the performance of SM Entertainment's new boy group 'dearALICE'. Let's have a look at the message and impact on the boys group and fanbase. 

dearALICE is a group of boys that come from different cultures, British and Korean influences, showcasing and working with their talent and dedication, making them strong contenders in the K-pop industry even at their first debut. The members of the new boys group in K Pop 'dearALICE'  James, Sharp, Dexter Greenwood, Oliver "Olly" Quinn, Reese Carter, and Blaise Noon. 

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE':

Ariana Grande recently reacted to the performance of SM Entertainment's new boy group 'dearALICE.'. Their debut, called 'Ariana,' caught the attention of the famous American pop singer and actress Ariana Grande. Ariana took to her social media to praise the boy group for their performance in the song that was titled after her name. She sent a video message where she wished the group all luck and supported them to have fun while shooting for their music videos.

The members of this boy group, James, Sharp, Dexter Greenwood, Oliver "Olly" Quinn, Reese Carter, and Blaise Noon, were surprised to receive a message from Ariana Grande. This recognition and appreciation meant a lot to the boys. They expressed their gratitude with another video of the boys, where they thanked Ariana for her support and love.

Can dearALICE beat BTS soon?

The dearALICE is a new boy group in K-pop bands, and they just did their debut. But having Ariana Grande recognize and appreciate them publicly leads to speculations about whether this group will be able to beat BTS soon. But considering the global fanbase of the well-established band BTS, this might be a task. But if dearALICE can use this time to the fullest before all the BTS members come back from their national duties and reunite, there might be a chance to stay on track. This requires a constant and consistent effort to reach the same level.

Fans Demand Collaboration

From Ariana Grande's shoutout to the dearALICE guys for their debut, fans are going crazy over this. The global fanbase of Ariana Grande is demanding a collab between Ariana and dearALICE. The excitement surrounding this buzz is building minute by minute, and it's going to be a surprise if Ariana comes up with a collab with the new boys group. Then, the global reach for dearALICE can also beat BTS.

