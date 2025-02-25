sanya malhotra turns 33: Here's why star actresses are jealous of her

Sanya Malhotra is one of the best actresses current in the Industry. Her success is inspiring and here is why other actors are jealous of her success. Beyond a pretty face, there is a lot of struggle that goes unnoticed in the case of self made actresses.

Sanya Malhotra is one of the most happening actress in Bollywood currently. Starting with her debut 'Dangal' with Aamir Khan got her great recognition and appreciation. Her dedication towards her work is clearly visible from her first film itself. There are many rumors that says, all the top actresses of Bollywood and star kids of Bollywood are jealous of Sanya Malhotra. Let's break it down.

Film offers:

Sanya Malhotra's filmography is filled with female oriented films or films that she has a significant role to take the film forward. On the other hand, there are many star actresses and commercial stars that are waiting and even saying on screen that they want to do a female oriented film but they couldn't get atleast one. This factor makes Sanya better than the star kids.

Undeniable dedication:

sanya Malhotra is known for her dedication that can beat anyone in anything. Being a dancer, she chose to learn wrestling for months for her one minute on screen game is a great step that many star actresses can not take. From her first film to now, 8 years down the lane, She is known for her hard work and dedication.

Versatility in Roles:

Sanya Malhotra's ability to effortlessly transfer herself between different genres and characters make her stand out. From her debut film "Dangal" (2016) to her recent performances in "Pagglait" (2021) and "Love Hostel" (2022), ''Mrs''(2025) Sanya has never failed to deliver a remarkable performances in every role that she played.

Critical Acclaim and Awards:

Sanya's performances have gained critical acclaim and numerous awards for her versatility. Her portrayal of Babita Kumari in "Dangal" earned her great recognition and appreciation. She continued to impress with her roles in various films like "Badhaai Ho" (2018) and "Ludo" (2020).

Dance Skills:

Before making her debut in the film industry, Sanya was a trained dancer and wanted to pursue her career in dance. Her passion for dance is visible in her performances, adding an extra layer of charm to her characters that she play in the films.

Strong Work Ethic:

Sanya's dedication to her work as an actress is very strong and work ethic have played a significant role in her success as an actress in the Industry. She is known for her commitment to her roles and she often undergoes rigorous training and preparation to deliver authentic performances based on her role she is playing.

