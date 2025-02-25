Veteran Marathi director Rajdutt unveils poster of 'April May 99' (WATCH)

Veteran director Rajdutt unveiled the poster of 'April May 99', a nostalgic Marathi film by Mapuskar Brothers, set for release on May 16, 2025. Directed by Rohan Mapuskar, the film explores friendship, dreams, and summer memories.

The much-anticipated Marathi film 'April May 99' is set to hit theaters on May 16, promising a nostalgic journey through friendship, dreams, and youth. The film is presented by Mapuskar Brothers in collaboration with Fingerprint Films, Nexus Alliance, Think Tank, and Maggie's Pictures. The film's first poster was recently unveiled by veteran Marathi filmmaker Rajdutt.

Producer Jogesh Bhutani felicitated Rajdutt with a traditional shawl and shriphal, seeking his blessings for the project. The poster showcases four youngsters with bicycles against a backdrop of the sea and a vast blue sky, hinting at a story filled with youthful adventure and summer nostalgia.

Speaking about the occasion, National Award-winning director-producer Rajesh Mapuskar shared a heartfelt connection, "Our family owned a cinema hall in Shrivardhan, which became our film school. We grew up watching Rajdutt ji's films and even pasted posters of his movies around town. Today, unveiling my brother Rohan’s first film poster at his hands is a full-circle moment, filling us with immense pride and inspiration."

Debutant writer-director Rohan Mapuskar echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for Rajdutt's blessings, "This journey has been shaped by a deep love for cinema. The magic of storytelling and the audience's unwavering support keep us going. I am confident that 'April May 99' will resonate with viewers of all ages." Earlier, on January 1, Rohan took to X to make an announcement about the film.

Produced by Rajesh Mapuskar, Madhukar Kotiyan, Jogesh Bhutani, Maurice Noon, and co-produced by Lawrence D'Souza, 'April May 99' is expected to bring back cherished memories of summer vacations, making it a film to watch out for in 2025.

