Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankylosing spondylitis? Khanzaadi’s doctor reveals shocking details

Colours TV's Bigg Boss Season 17 has been generating news since its start this month and is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 17 has received a positive response from spectators, with participants including Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra, among others.

Among the candidates, rapper Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi is now attracting a lot of attention for her participation in the contentious reality programme. In yesterday's (November 25) episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, presenter Salman Khan chastised her for manipulating her health issue in the game, following which she sobbed uncontrollably and locked herself in the toilet.

Khanzaadi clarified that she is not lying about her health and is suffering from depression as a result of it. The prominent musician even expressed her desire to leave the programme, but Salman informed that she cannot leave Bigg Boss 17 without paying the punishment. While people had different feelings about the issue, Khanzaadi's brother came out in her favour and stated that she had Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Now, a video of Firoza Khan's doctor sharing specifics about her health has gone popular on social media, when she wasn't even able to move her body due to the same autoimmune ailment. He stated that Khanzaadi is not lying and that trolls should not mock her health.

In the video, a doctor named Tariq Salim can be seen saying, "2017 May mei, mere paas Firoza aai thi, bilkul wheelchair par thi, itna dard tha ki cheekein maarthi thi, bohot dur tak unki cheekheein sunai deti thi. Aise hi tha, karwat nahi badal paati thi. Humne koshish kari aur Firoza ne bhi saath diya uss pure treatment mei."

He added, "Aap google kariyega, Ankylosing Spondylitis HLA-B27 positive. Agar aap dalenge toh aap paenge ki ye kaha jata hai ki iska koi ilaaj hi nahi hai. Toh it is an autoimmune disease. Aap ye padhenge. Lekin humne jo kaam kiya hai, specially jo humne tayyar kiya hai plue Firoza ka hausla, inn dono ne milkar ke kaam kiya. Aur ab Firoza, aap log Hustle mei bhi dekh chuke hai aur Big Boss mei bhi hai. Toh Firoza ka mazaak mat udaae, Firoza sahi bol rahi hai, unko issues hai. Hum ye nahi bol rahe ki Bigg Boss unhei kisi tarah ka koi favour karei, lekin jo log social media par unka mazaak udaa rahe hai, wo log thoda etihad bartein kyunki wo sach bol rahi hai. Ye mere paas 2017 mei Muzaffarnagar, UP, mei practice karta tha. Ab mai Dubai mei based hun."

What is Ankylosing spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis, a kind of arthritis, causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine. It can also affect peripheral joints such as the knees, ankles, and hips. These spinal joints and ligaments often play an important role in promoting mobility and flexibility. We're curious how Salman Khan will respond after seeing all of this.