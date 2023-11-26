Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Orry, Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video]

    Orhan Awtramani, known as Orry, shared a dance video with Janhvi Kapoor, dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Pinga.' Janhvi jokingly expressed disappointment for Orry forgetting her after entering 'Bigg Boss 17.'

    Orry Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Orhan Awtramani, popularly known as Orry, recently grabbed headlines by sharing a lively dance video featuring his best friend, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. The dynamic duo was spotted grooving to the iconic song 'Pinga' by Deepika Padukone. Orry, a well-known Bollywood socialite and social activist, has a special bond with Janhvi Kapoor, often seen in the company of the Bollywood star kid.

    Taking to Instagram on November 26, Orry posted the dance video with Janhvi, captioning it with "#MastiAllTheTime." In the video, the two showcased their dance moves, adding a touch of entertainment to social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

    However, the attention shifted to the comments section, where Janhvi Kapoor expressed her disappointment with Orry for seemingly forgetting about her after entering the ongoing reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 17.' In a comment, she playfully remarked, "Forgotten me for 'Big Boss.'" Another comment from Janhvi conveyed that she misses her friend. Meanwhile, Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend, added a humorous comment, saying, "Khilona bana Khalnayak."

    ALSO READ: Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the 'Jaane Jaan' actor said

    Orry has recently become a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 17,' a popular reality show airing on Colors TV. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, features a diverse cast of contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and more.

    ALSO READ: 'Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal

    The news of Orry's entry into 'Bigg Boss 17' broke on November 23, and he shared an update with a picture alongside Salman Khan from the show's set. A promotional video featuring Orry also added to the anticipation surrounding his appearance on the reality show.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
