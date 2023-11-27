Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

Bigg Boss 17 Latest update: Jigna Vora, the most recent evictee from 'Bigg Boss 17', commented about Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy. She verified the negative test result in a recent interview.

Jigna Vora, a former 'Bigg Boss 17' competitor, has reported that Ankita Lokhande is not pregnant. Jigna said in an interview that Ankita's test results were negative after her eviction from the show. She also talked about her marriage with her spouse, Vicky Jain.

Jigna was booted off 'Bigg Boss 17' on November 25. Jigna remarked in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar after leaving the show, said, "As far as I know, the report for her pregnancy test was negative. And, she told this to me. I would not like to say much about this as it is a very personal matter."

For the uninitiated, Ankita stated missing her period and needing to take a pregnancy test on November 15. While talking with Vicky, she added, "Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe periods nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain (I feel sick; I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either; I want to go home)."

During the same interview, Jigna spoke about Ankita's equation with her husband, Vicky. "Being a wife, Ankita feels Vicky must emotionally support her. But he is so busy with other issues and other people that he has no time for Ankita. That is why Ankita is unhappy", said the former journalist.

She also stated that when their colleague competitor Sana Saeed is nominated for eviction, she gets very insecure and relies on Vicky Jain to save her.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 17' is now available on JioCinema, providing 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. The show is also shown on Colours TV.