Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

    Bigg Boss 17 Latest update: Jigna Vora, the most recent evictee from 'Bigg Boss 17', commented about Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy. She verified the negative test result in a recent interview.

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Jigna Vora, a former 'Bigg Boss 17' competitor, has reported that Ankita Lokhande is not pregnant. Jigna said in an interview that Ankita's test results were negative after her eviction from the show. She also talked about her marriage with her spouse, Vicky Jain.

    Jigna was booted off 'Bigg Boss 17' on November 25. Jigna remarked in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar after leaving the show, said, "As far as I know, the report for her pregnancy test was negative. And, she told this to me. I would not like to say much about this as it is a very personal matter."

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details)

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    For the uninitiated, Ankita stated missing her period and needing to take a pregnancy test on November 15. While talking with Vicky, she added, "Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe periods nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain (I feel sick; I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either; I want to go home)."

    During the same interview, Jigna spoke about Ankita's equation with her husband, Vicky. "Being a wife, Ankita feels Vicky must emotionally support her. But he is so busy with other issues and other people that he has no time for Ankita. That is why Ankita is unhappy", said the former journalist.

    Also Read: Orry, Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video]

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    She also stated that when their colleague competitor Sana Saeed is nominated for eviction, she gets very insecure and relies on Vicky Jain to save her.

    Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 17' is now available on JioCinema, providing 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. The show is also shown on Colours TV. 

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol faces backlash for laughing at late Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral - WATCH

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale vkp

    Karnataka: Buffaloes featured in 'Kantara' film win top spot at Namma Kambala, spark joyous finale

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH ATG

    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners ATG

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro

    Recent Stories

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations in US (WATCH)

    Max Verstappen presented with the Indian jersey by Shreyas Iyer in Abu Dhabi osf

    Max Verstappen presented with the Indian jersey by Shreyas Iyer in Abu Dhabi

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-745 November 27 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-745 November 27 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme AJR

    Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

    Tragic stampede at CUSAT: Two girls remain in critical condition rkn

    Tragic stampede at CUSAT: Two girls remain in critical condition

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon