Bigg Boss 17: Orry to enter Salman Khan's show as wildcard entry, shares pictures from the sets

In the recent 'Bigg Boss 17' promo, Salman Khan announced Orry as a wildcard contender and also joked about how many suitcases he was bringing into the house.

Internet sensation and the bestie of Bollywood stars Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram last night to share a picture with Salman Khan on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 17'. This raised speculations about him entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and he was also included in a new promo for the show.

The post

Sharing the post, Orry wrote, "Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).”

The promo

Salman Khan announced Orry as a wildcard contender in the most recent Bigg Boss 17 promo. Salman joked in the video about how many suitcases Orry was bringing into the Bigg Boss house. "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with so much stuff?" he added in Hindi. Orry also told Salman about his 'I am a Liver' T-shirt.

Celebs react

Orry best friend Janhvi Kapoor rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Is the world ready?". Shikhar Pahariya, her rumored boyfriend, wrote, "Aap Orry ke peeche... Orry aapke peeche.. Too much fun." Vedant Mahajan, one of Orry's buddies who is frequently seen with him at parties, stated, "Please vote for Orry! So he's in for the long haul." Bhumi Pednekar and Shanaya Kapoor dropped a slew of emojis in the comments section of Orry's post.