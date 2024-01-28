'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead role in the film 'Karna' which will be helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the south film industry, and there is a new update that the actress will soon share the screen with actor Suriya in the much-anticipated mythical drama, 'Karna.' While other details are unknown, this piece of news has undoubtedly sparked enthusiasm among their supporters. Reports have revealed that Janhvi will play the lead role in the film, which will be helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

'Karna'

According to recent speculations, Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the film's leading heroine, opposite Suriya for the first time. The Mahabharata-based film will be a pan-Indian production separated into two sections with a large budget. Suriya will play the titular character, and pre-production on the film is now underway. Janhvi is already making her Telugu debut in Devara, which co-stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

About 'Devara'

Koratala Siva leads 'Devara', which is set against the backdrop of coastal plains. Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu film debut with this film, as well as her first collaboration with Jr. NTR. Like 'RRR', this Telugu film would purportedly feature high-octane action sequences that are expected to shatter the audience's minds. According to sources, 'Devara' is being created on a large budget. The filmmakers are reportedly spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on VFX. The makers are also rumored to be spending 33% of the film's original budget on special effects.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming Bollywood film

Janhvi Kapoor will next appear in Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.