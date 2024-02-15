Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel to part ways? Here's what we know

    Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel recently appeared together on Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar, Isha's ex-boyfriend, also appeared in the show.

    Samarth Jurel wrote a strange statement on his Instagram stories on Valentine's Day, leaving everyone frightened. In his remark, Samarth poked fun at those who claim to be too "busy" to meet their "own people". While Samarth did not identify anyone, the statement sparked speculation that he had ended his relationship with Isha Malviya.

    "Kuch log kaam mein itne busy hogae ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hain but apno se nahi, anyways. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you may god bless you and your loved ones," he wrote.

    Samarth's cryptic post sparked his breakup rumours with Isha and went viral on social media. Reacting to it, one of the users wrote, "#SamarthJurel did so much for Isha, he fought with Abhishek for her coz he character assassinated her, he protected her honour for which he got evicted and now for valentines day she has time for every1 but not him? That's so wrong. He deserves better."

    "We all knew that once Isha is out and she will find that Abhishek is more popular than Samarth, she will leave Samarth," another alleged.

    Later in the day, Samarth Jurel refuted speculations of a separation with Isha Malviya in another Instagram story. He published a photo in which he is seen clutching Isha's hand. The actor used a red-heart emoji to signify that the two are very much together.

    Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya met for the first time on the set of their programme, Udaariya. The show also starred Abhishek Kumar as the main. Isha previously dated Abhishek. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together and confessed that they split up on bad terms. Later, Samarth appeared on Salman Khan's programme as a wild card competitor, revealing that he was Isha's current lover.

