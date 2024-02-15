Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's latest images from Todd Phillips' film go viral

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga look stunning in new shots from Joker 2, fueling excitement for the sequel's arrival. In one image, Joaquin dons a burgundy suit with his signature Joker makeup while Lady Gaga rocks a midnight blue dress.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga have caused a sensation on social media with their new outfits for the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Director Todd Phillips turned to Instagram, posting photographs and captions, "Hoping your day is full of love, 10.4.24."

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Phillips posted three photos featuring Joaquin as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. In one photo, Joaquin dons a burgundy suit with his signature Joker makeup, while Lady Gaga looks stunning in blue dress.

The next image is a black-and-white close-up of the couple staring into one other's eyes, their noses gently touching. Here, Joaquin's Joker looks out a window that appears to be a prison or something similar, fixated on Harley Quinn.

The third and last scene shows Joker and Harley Quinn dancing passionately on Gotham City's rooftop. Lady Gaga looks exquisite in a white gown, which contrasts with Joaquin's slick black tuxedo. These intriguing photographs have admirers buzzing with excitement.

The release date for Joker 2, named Joker: Folie à Deux, is slated for October 4. Director Phillips and screenwriter Scott Silver collaborated on the film's script. The title of the film Joker: Folie à Deux comes from a French medical phrase that refers to a shared illusion between two people.

The impending sequel to Joker is DC Comics' highlight release this year. Despite controversy over its R-rated violence, the first picture grossed more over $1 billion at the box office, shattering records. With the addition of star power such as Lady Gaga, the sequel is expected to be as successful as its predecessor.

Who stars in Joker 2?

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker in Joker 2, and Lady Gaga takes on the role of Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey round out the star-studded cast.