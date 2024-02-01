Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui continues, as he claims Mannara Chopra kissed him on Diwali. Mannara views it as a "weird statement" and wants a public apology.

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    The latest season of Bigg Boss has officially ended; nevertheless, the controversies surrounding it appear not to go away anytime soon. Munawar Faruqui, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, has made news again, but this time for something that happened weeks ago inside the house.

    Mannara Chopra called Munawar Faruqui's assertion of a kiss a "weird statement" in a recent interview. Mannara's relationship with BB17 winner Munawar Faruqui was frequently questioned on the programme, with many viewers, including Munawar, believing she was falling for him.

    Mannara spoke with TOI about her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, referring to him as 'family.' However, when asked about Munawar's assertion of a kiss, Mannara reacted surprise and remarked, “Oh my god! It’s a weird statement. There’s no footage like this. I don’t know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly."

    Also Read: 'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Munawar claims Mannara Chopra kissed him
    Munawar made a stunning claim to Ankita Lokhande just before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. He said Mannara kissed him on Diwali, and even mimicked the move. Despite Ankita's lack of awareness, Munawar claimed that he had not informed anybody else. He said that it made him uncomfortable because he had attempted to set boundaries.

    “I don’t want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her,” he included. He said that when Mannara tried to talk about the incident later, she found out he didn't want to have a conversation about it.

    Ankita, who was listening to everything, stated that she was always aware Mannara had affections for him. Ankita also stated that she was present on Diwali night but did not see Mannara kissing or getting near to him.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    Although the winner of Bigg Boss 17 has yet to reply to Mannara's declaration, her statements have ignited new arguments among fans.

    Mannara Chopra's Friendship with Ankita Lokhande
    The battle between Mannara and Ankita Lokhande was one of the season's highlights. Mannara addressed out about her friendship with Ankita Lokhande, saying, “If Ankita wants to be friends after watching the show, I will gladly embrace the friendship. After all, we stay in the same locality."

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here RKK

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report RBA

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    SHOCKING video: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH) RBA

    SHOCKING: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Hindu prayers resonate in Gyanvapi Masjid's southern cellar 1st time after decades AJR

    Hindu prayers resonate in Gyanvapi Masjid's southern cellar 1st time after decades

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP? vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP?

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visits wife's house in Puthuppally Kottayam anr

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national visits wife's house in Puthuppally

    Photos Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal turn certified divers; share thrilling experience via images RBA

    Photos: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal turn certified divers; share thrilling experience via images

    football Napkin bearing Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned; starting price set at 300,000 pounds snt

    Napkin bearing Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned; starting price set at 300,000 pounds

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon