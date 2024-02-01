Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui continues, as he claims Mannara Chopra kissed him on Diwali. Mannara views it as a "weird statement" and wants a public apology.

The latest season of Bigg Boss has officially ended; nevertheless, the controversies surrounding it appear not to go away anytime soon. Munawar Faruqui, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, has made news again, but this time for something that happened weeks ago inside the house.

Mannara Chopra called Munawar Faruqui's assertion of a kiss a "weird statement" in a recent interview. Mannara's relationship with BB17 winner Munawar Faruqui was frequently questioned on the programme, with many viewers, including Munawar, believing she was falling for him.

Mannara spoke with TOI about her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, referring to him as 'family.' However, when asked about Munawar's assertion of a kiss, Mannara reacted surprise and remarked, “Oh my god! It’s a weird statement. There’s no footage like this. I don’t know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly."

Munawar claims Mannara Chopra kissed him

Munawar made a stunning claim to Ankita Lokhande just before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. He said Mannara kissed him on Diwali, and even mimicked the move. Despite Ankita's lack of awareness, Munawar claimed that he had not informed anybody else. He said that it made him uncomfortable because he had attempted to set boundaries.

“I don’t want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her,” he included. He said that when Mannara tried to talk about the incident later, she found out he didn't want to have a conversation about it.

Ankita, who was listening to everything, stated that she was always aware Mannara had affections for him. Ankita also stated that she was present on Diwali night but did not see Mannara kissing or getting near to him.

Although the winner of Bigg Boss 17 has yet to reply to Mannara's declaration, her statements have ignited new arguments among fans.

Mannara Chopra's Friendship with Ankita Lokhande

The battle between Mannara and Ankita Lokhande was one of the season's highlights. Mannara addressed out about her friendship with Ankita Lokhande, saying, “If Ankita wants to be friends after watching the show, I will gladly embrace the friendship. After all, we stay in the same locality."