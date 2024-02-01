Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Sriram Raghavan said that he wanted a new face and someone attractive and tall, and hence cast Agastya Nanda in place of Varun Dhawan. 

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' and now, the 23-year-old has landed his second movie. Varun Dhawan has previously signed with Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis', however, Agastya has not only replaced Varun in this project, but he will also have the opportunity to work with a highly regarded filmmaker. Agastya Nanda has been cast as the lead in 'Merry Christmas' filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, Ikkis.

    The movie is a biopic on Arun Khetarpal

    'Ikkis' is a biopic film that tells the life of Arun Khetrapal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Sriram has stated that the film does not dive into his childhood recollections, but rather centered upon a young cop who was killed just two months after turning 21. And he thought Agastya Nanda to be an ideal casting choice.

    Also read: 'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    Is Varun Dhawan officially replaced by Agastya?

    When asked about replacing Varun Dhawan with Agastya Nanda in 'Ikkis', Shriram Raghavan stated that Agastya looked like the appropriate choice for him to play Khetrapal. He stated that Varun Dhawan had been cast as the film's star, but after Covid-19, they got down and discussed why he was not a good fit for the character.

    Signed Agastya before his debut film

    Sriram Raghavan revealed that he had chosen Agastya Nanda even before 'Archies'. The director needed a new face for the film, someone who was attractive and tall, like Arun Khetrapal was. The director also revealed that Agastya is presently practicing for his role and will begin filming 'Ikkis' alongside the actor in February.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here RKK

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report RBA

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    SHOCKING video: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH) RBA

    SHOCKING: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH)

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement RBA

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic anr

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Interim Budget 2024: How to watch Nirmala's speech, Budget documents on phone?

    Interim Budget 2024: How to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, access Budget documents on phone?

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    Kerala news live 01 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Court sentences accused to 111 years in prison for raping 9-year-old in Kozhikode

    Interim Budget 2024: CII wishlist includes simplifying tax payment processes, revising Capital Gains structure

    Interim Budget 2024: CII wishlist includes simplifying tax payment processes, revising Capital Gains structure

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon