    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    The TV actress and model became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 11. The latest news stated that she alleged that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat on Deoli Road.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

    A TV actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Tigri Police Station in South Delhi, claiming a friend of raping her. According to the information provided, the complainant stated that her friend assaulted her in 2023 at a residence on Deoli Road in the national capital. According to the Free Press Journal, the former Bigg Boss contestant said the incident happened last year. The police have also filed an FIR based on her complaint, and an investigation is ongoing.

    According to reports, the participant was quite popular within the Bigg Boss house. Her appearance on the reality show made her a household name as well.

    According to the authorities, the actress lives in Mumbai and works as a model. She has also appeared in several television serials. According to police sources, the actress stated that a friend had summoned her to his home in Delhi. She arrived at the flat in the Deoli Road neighbourhood. She said that he offered her an intoxicating drink and then raped her. According to reports, the investigation has commenced, and the accused will be imprisoned as soon as feasible. However, the police have not published an official comment about the incident.

    About Bigg Boss 11:
    The eleventh season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss debuted on Colours TV on October 1, 2017. Shilpa Shinde, a television actress, emerged as the season's champion.

    Bigg Boss 11, also known as Bigg Boss 11: Padosi Bajayenge Barah, aired in October 2017. The controversial reality programme, presented by celebrity Salman Khan, concluded in January 2018, with Shilpa Shinde named champion and Hina Khan named runner-up.

    Aside from Shilpa and Hina, other candidates in the 11th season were Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Sonawala, and others.

    About Bigg Boss 17: 
    The latest season of Bigg Boss concluded on Sunday, January 28. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar was named the first runner-up of the programme.

    TV actress Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and other celebrities such as Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Jigna Vora, South Korean singer Park Min-jun, and Ayesha Khan were also featured in the most recent edition.

     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 8:21 PM IST
