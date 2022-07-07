Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show pushed for November? Here’s what we know

Rumours are rife that Salman Khan’s popular reality TV show Bigg Boss’s season 16 has been pushed this year. Continue reading to know more details on it.

Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ is one of the most controversial and at the same time, entertaining shows in the history of Indian television. Several celebrities have been a part of the show including actors such as the late Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz gill, Urvashi Dholakiya, Shweta Tiwari and many others. All these rose to fame after their stint at the show.

Over all these years, the house of Bigg Boss has seen all sorts of emotions – from anger to tears, smiles and of course, love. The house has been a spectator to many fights and love stories that bloomed over the last 15 seasons of it. And it is for this controversial as well as juicy angle as to why Bigg Boss grew t become one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows.

The craze for the show has been such that it was started in multiple languages and also on OTT, parallelly, while the Hindi version, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to be the favourite of the country. Fans of Bigg Boss have been awaiting the next season of the reality TV show – Bigg Boss 16. Amidst this, there have been rumours that the show may have been delayed this year.

As per the rumours that have been doing rounds, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 which was reportedly to begin shooting in September, has now been pushed to November. And the reason for this is reportedly being attributed to another reality tv show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ which is returning to the screens after a long time. The dance reality show will reportedly be hosted by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

However, while there is no confirmation whether or not the show has actually been postponed or not, a Bigg Boss fan page claimed that there is no change in the show’s schedule. Through a Tweet, the fan page claimed that the show will start airing on television from its scheduled time period which is said be either the last week of September or first week of October.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity yet on the names of contestants who will be participating in the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Details such as contestants and the show’s date are yet to be revealed by the makers.