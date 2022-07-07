Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested in POCSO case for allegedly flashing at schoolgirls

Kerala popular actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested under Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; read details



Popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly flashing at two children here, police said. The Kerala police registered a case based on the complaint of their parents that an unidentified person, who came in a black colour car, had acted indecently towards the two schoolgirls in a nearby park on July 4.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV visuals of the area, found the car, and finally came to know that actor Sreejith Ravi owned it. "The complainant's children identified the accused. The FIR was registered and he was taken to court," a police officer said here. Various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, including Section 11 (1) and 12 have been slapped against the 46-year-old actor.



Who is Sreejith Ravi?

The son of well-known veteran actor TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi is also a popular actor in Kerala. The actor is now detained following Section 11 of the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual offences. The alleged event allegedly occurred in the Thrissur district, according to reports.

Sreejith Ravi had already been detained for performing lewd acts. The actor was reportedly detained for the same offence in 2016. After over 16 groups of females accused him of flashing to them, he was taken into custody. Later, the parents of the little girls claimed that the police obstructed justice by failing to gather the required evidence.