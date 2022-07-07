Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: R Madhavan's Rocketry becomes the highest earner on Wednesday

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Among ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Vikram’, R Madhav’s film made the maximum collection on Wednesday.

    Image: Official film poster

    At least four films are competing against each other at the box office, namely, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Rastra Kavach Om’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Vikram’. While Kamal Haasan’s has been running successfully at the box office for weeks now, R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ has been giving a tough time to Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’. As the films continue to contest at the box office, here is how each one of them performed on Wednesday along with details of their total collection so far.

    Image: Official film poster

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan’s directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which was released in the theatres on Friday, is getting a great response from the audience and from people from the film industry. The film continues to grow in its business while performing well. The film has completed six days after its release. The film has been made a collection of Rs 1.35 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film has so far earned a total of Rs 12.39 crore.

    ALSO READ: Rocketry Day 5 Collection: R Madhavan’s film benefits from group shows for school children

    Image: Official film poster

    Rashtra Kavach Om: The pace of Kapil Varma's 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released with R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', is getting slow in theatres. Seeing the performance of the film at the box office, it can be said that Aditya Roy Kapur's film has lagged behind Rocketry. The film has done a business of just Rs 7.28 crores in six days.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: The pace of earnings for Jug Jugg Jeeyo has slowed down since the release of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer this film earned around Rs 1.60 crore on its second Wednesday, its 13th day of release. With this, the total earnings of the film has now gone up to Rs 72.69 crore.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan's film Vikram has also been entertaining the audience for several weeks now. The film may not have been able to do anything special in the Hindi belt, but it is continuously setting many records in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the statistics of the business done on the 34th day of the film have also come to the fore. The film earned a total of Rs 5 lakh on the 34th day of its release. With this, the total earnings of the film has now gone up to Rs 442.45 crores.

