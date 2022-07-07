Box Office Report: R Madhavan’s Rocketry becomes the highest earner on Wednesday

Among ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Vikram’, R Madhav’s film made the maximum collection on Wednesday.

At least four films are competing against each other at the box office, namely, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Rastra Kavach Om’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Vikram’. While Kamal Haasan’s has been running successfully at the box office for weeks now, R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ has been giving a tough time to Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’. As the films continue to contest at the box office, here is how each one of them performed on Wednesday along with details of their total collection so far.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan’s directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which was released in the theatres on Friday, is getting a great response from the audience and from people from the film industry. The film continues to grow in its business while performing well. The film has completed six days after its release. The film has been made a collection of Rs 1.35 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film has so far earned a total of Rs 12.39 crore. ALSO READ: Rocketry Day 5 Collection: R Madhavan’s film benefits from group shows for school children

Rashtra Kavach Om: The pace of Kapil Varma's 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released with R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', is getting slow in theatres. Seeing the performance of the film at the box office, it can be said that Aditya Roy Kapur's film has lagged behind Rocketry. The film has done a business of just Rs 7.28 crores in six days.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: The pace of earnings for Jug Jugg Jeeyo has slowed down since the release of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer this film earned around Rs 1.60 crore on its second Wednesday, its 13th day of release. With this, the total earnings of the film has now gone up to Rs 72.69 crore.

