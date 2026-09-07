The Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation announced the 3rd Pink Power Run in Hyderabad on Sep 27. The half-marathon expects 20,000+ participants, offers a Rs 75 lakh prize pool, and aims to raise breast cancer awareness.

The Sudha Reddy Foundation and the MEIL Foundation announced the third edition of Pink Power Run, an international half-marathon and community fitness initiative, on Monday. It is scheduled to be held on September 27 in Hyderabad.

According to the press note, the event is expected to draw more than 20,000 participants and will offer a total prize pool of Rs 75 lakh, with awards for more than 100 winners.

A Run for Health and Awareness

The event was announced at a press conference attended by Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Director, MEIL, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri; and Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, a breast oncosurgeon with 10 years of experience. Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Reddy said the Pink Power Run was intended to go beyond being a sporting event and serve as a reminder of the importance of fitness, preventive healthcare, and early action. Emphasising the timeless adage that "Health is Wealth," she noted that a healthy community is the foundation for creating a stronger, more vibrant economy. She shared that the initiative aims to promote overall health and drive critical awareness around breast cancer.

Event Details and Race Categories

The event will feature an official 21.097-km half marathon certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The half marathon will be accompanied by 10-km, 5-km and 3-km categories. The upgraded format and substantial prize purse are expected to attract leading distance runners and international athletes.

Driving Awareness for a Critical Cause

According to the press note, Dr Pragnya Chigurupati highlighted the critical nature of the cause, emphasising that Telangana currently records the highest incidence of breast cancer cases in the country. She stressed the urgent need to expand awareness efforts, particularly across rural and semi-urban areas where access to early detection resources can be limited. Addressing the broader health factors associated with breast cancer, she underlined that proactive prevention through regular health check-ups remains the most vital tool in saving lives.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, highlighted the significance of the event, calling breast cancer awareness a deeply important cause that requires strong, driving initiatives like the Pink Power Run to build a healthier community. She noted that participating in and supporting the marathon plays a vital role in instilling a lasting sense of health awareness among both the runners and the broader public, as per the press note.

Social Impact and Community Support

As part of its social impact programme, the Foundation has partnered with AIG Hospitals to introduce the ‘Miles for Mammograms’ initiative. Under the programme, the cumulative distance covered by participants will be converted into medical diagnostic support for underprivileged patients. For every 100 km collectively completed, the Sudha Reddy Foundation will sponsor one free breast cancer screening and one free mammogram test.

The Foundation also announced financial assistance to Ramabai Ranveer, a mother working to secure her daughter's future. It will support the education of her daughters and provide additional monetary assistance to the family, extending the initiative’s impact beyond the race.

Global Participation and Event Merchandise

The organisers unveiled the official Pink Power Run 3.0 jersey and medal, with the jersey designed as contemporary activewear and the medal positioned as a keepsake commemorating collective participation. A global Virtual Run has also been introduced, allowing fitness enthusiasts from anywhere in the world to participate remotely without a registration fee.

The event is supported by corporate partners including HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, AIG and Decathlon, among others. Registrations are open through iFinish and District. (ANI)