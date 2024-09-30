'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh’s first appearance post fatherhood

Ranveer approached the photographers after he had finished posing for them, and they continued to congratulate him on his new journey of fatherhood. The 39-year-old actor instantly hugged the paps and screamed joyfully, "baap ban gaya re".

The party never stops at the Ambani mansion. On Sunday, September 29, Nita Ambani hosted a celebration of Olympians and Paralympians at Antilia, taking center stage once more. Ranveer Singh was one of the popular guests. The actor made his first official public appearance since he and his wife Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, on September 8. Ranveer, sporting a stylish dark-colored suit, complemented the ensemble with a flawless half-updo and a few glares.

The video has several comments from fans excited about the new father and showered him with love. One user wrote, "Daddy is glowing This hairstyle looks good on him such a handsome man."

Another user wrote user, "It’s heartwarming to see Ranveer Singh so joyful—fatherhood looks great on him!"

Several trolls also commented on the video. One person wrote, "yeh ajaz khan banke kyu ghum rha hai'

Another person wrote, "Fir bhi chichorapan nhi jaa raha"

Interestingly, after a long time, Ranveer Singh's mother and sister were also sighted in Bandra last night.

True to his personality, Ranveer had a great time at the function. In one of his photos, he is pictured striking a pose alongside boxer Vijender Singh and Anant Ambani.

Another video circulating on the internet shows the actor getting animated as he catches up with hosts Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Ranveer's upcoming project is Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and set to be released around Diwali.

