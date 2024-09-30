Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer

     Raai Laxmi discussed her past relationship with MS Dhoni, reflecting on their romance and its lasting impact, revealing a more personal side of the cricket icon.
     

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most beloved cricketers globally, has long captivated fans with his exceptional skills on the field and his grounded personality off it. Married to Sakshi Dhoni since July 4, 2010, Dhoni has built a life that many admire. However, recent comments from Tamil actress Raai Laxmi about her past relationship with the cricket icon have sparked widespread interest, shedding light on a chapter of his life that remains largely private.

    Raai Laxmi, also known as Lakshmi Rai, is a versatile actress and model who has made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, appearing in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies. She debuted in 2005 with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara and has since starred in various popular films, including Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali and Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. Her illustrious career has kept her in the spotlight, but her past connection with Dhoni is now drawing renewed attention.

    Rumors of a romantic relationship between Dhoni and Raai Laxmi began circulating between 2008 and 2009, shortly after he took on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their relationship reportedly blossomed during the IPL season, with the couple seen together at various after-parties and events. These appearances fueled speculation about their romance, making them a talking point among fans and media alike.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

    In 2014, Raai Laxmi candidly expressed her feelings about her relationship with Dhoni, stating, “I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar that won’t go away for a long time.” This statement highlights the lasting impact their brief romance had on her, even after their paths diverged. Ultimately, career commitments led to their separation, and soon after, Dhoni met Sakshi, with whom he now shares a daughter, Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2015.

    Despite the public interest in his personal life, MS Dhoni has always maintained a level of privacy regarding his past relationships. He rarely discusses his romantic history, focusing instead on his professional achievements and family life. This discretion has only added to his enigmatic persona, allowing fans to admire him without prying into his private affairs.

    As Dhoni continues to be a significant figure in the cricketing world, the resurfacing of these old connections reminds fans that even icons have complex pasts. The revelations about his relationship with Raai Laxmi serve as a reminder of the human side of celebrities, further fueling the curiosity and intrigue surrounding their lives.

