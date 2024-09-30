Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH

Mukesh Khanna, best known as Shaktimaan, disapproved of Ranveer Singh playing the iconic role in a film adaptation. Despite Ranveer's attempts to win him over, Mukesh remained firm, citing concerns over Ranveer's personality and a controversial nude photoshoot that fueled his aversion

Mukesh Khanna, renowned for his role as Shaktimaan on Indian television, openly expressed his disapproval when news broke that the show would be adapted into a film starring Ranveer Singh. Even after Ranveer made personal efforts to convince him, Mukesh remained firm in his decision. He recently explained that his dislike for Ranveer began after the actor's controversial nude photoshoot.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh shared that Ranveer Singh had approached him in an attempt to get his approval to take on the role of Shaktimaan. Mukesh stated that, despite rumors that he praised Ranveer as a terrific actor, he had not agreed to the casting. He emphasized that he also had conflicts with Sony, and clarified through a video that he hadn’t approved Ranveer for the role. Mukesh explained that Ranveer spent three hours with him that day, but he ultimately felt that the qualities needed for the role were not present in Ranveer, describing the actor as someone who looked playful and capable of trickery.

Mukesh mentioned that his aversion to Ranveer began after the actor posed nude for a photoshoot. He criticized both Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, for their stance. According to Mukesh, Ranveer claimed he did not actually pose nude but wore underwear and later fired his promotional team. Although Mukesh initially believed him, he later recalled Ranveer's public statements where the actor had said he was comfortable with the shoot. Mukesh expressed his disapproval, stating that while Ranveer might have been comfortable, he and others were not. He also criticized Deepika, saying she did not object to the photoshoot, adding that a wife in such a situation would typically raise objections, and urged them not to be "so advanced."

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine in 2022, which resembled a famous 1970s shoot by American actor Burt Reynolds, led to controversy. One of the images showed Ranveer lying naked on a carpet. Subsequently, the Mumbai Police booked Ranveer under Indian Penal Code Sections 292, 293, 509, and the IT Act, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of women.

