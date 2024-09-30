CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch

Mission Shakti, launched on October 17, 2020, has been a key initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government, focusing on women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. Over the years, the program has expanded to include initiatives promoting women’s employment, education, and hygiene.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to launch the fifth phase of its ambitious "Mission Shakti" program on October 3, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. As part of this new phase, a dedicated health helpline for women—’Women Health Line,’ particularly in rural areas, will be introduced soon.

Modeled after the successful 1090 initiative, the helpline aims to provide accessible healthcare support to women who often face barriers in discussing health issues due to social stigma.

One of the standout features of this helpline is the provision of tele-consultations with gynaecologists, offering expert medical advice without requiring women to travel to distant hospitals or clinics. This is especially significant for women in remote areas, where access to specialized medical care is limited. The helpline will empower women to seek timely and confidential medical assistance, bridging the gap in healthcare services in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Mission Shakti, launched on October 17, 2020, has been a key initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government, focusing on women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. Over the years, the program has expanded to include initiatives promoting women’s employment, education, and hygiene. The upcoming fifth phase builds on these efforts, further cementing the state government’s commitment to improving the lives of women from all walks of life.

According to the Women and Child Security Organization (WCSO), the new health helpline will not only provide immediate medical advice, but also help women navigate issues related to maternal health, reproductive health, and mental well-being. The helpline aims to address the pressing healthcare needs of women in rural regions, where access to quality medical care remains a challenge.

The Yogi Adityanath government has continuously prioritized women's health, recognizing the importance of safety, self-reliance, and dignity for women and children across the state. Each phase of Mission Shakti has introduced groundbreaking reforms, starting with its inception in 2020, followed by the second phase on February 26, 2021, the third phase on August 21, 2021, and the fourth phase on October 14, 2022. With the launch of the fifth phase, the state continues its relentless pursuit of empowering women, ensuring they have access to the healthcare and support they deserve.

